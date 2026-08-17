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BREAKING: Trump Threatens to Bomb Oman, Praises North Korea | Command Post
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live to cover Trump threatening to bomb Oman, an ally, as a deal to end the war in Iran remains elusive. Plus, Trump praised North Korea over the weekend and cancelled our military drills with South Korea.
Read more from Mark: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/canceling-military-exercises-hurts-us-south-korea…
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