Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
Bulwark Takes

Trump’s Truth Social Cash Grab Just Landed Him in Court

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell and Jonathan V. Last
∙ Paid

Join Catherine Rampell and JVL at 12:30pm ET as they go live to discuss the biggest political, financial and economic stories of the week.

Read more from Catherine: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/trumps-gift-to-the-money-launderers-database-treasury

Leave a comment

Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest

Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:

  • Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
  • Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
  • Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.
Join