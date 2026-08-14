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Frank Talk, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Talk, Jr.
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Many thanks, Catherine, for your diligence in exposing even more of the anti-American, anti-democracy, anti-rule-of-law felony offenses of the nincompoop, treasonous, criminal in our White House! RESIST - DEFY - PERSIST

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Rolfneu's avatar
Rolfneu
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Trump is proving to be the best friend psst, present snd future criminals could ever have in the Whitehouse. No man has done more to hamstring if not cripple law enforcement efforts to root out criminal activities. Lest we forget that Trump proclaimed many times that he was The Law & Order President. Trump has granted pardons and clemency to more felons than any president before him. There is a deep kinship between Trump and criminals.

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