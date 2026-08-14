BREAKING: Trump Says USS Lincoln Deployment Hasn’t Gone on “Nearly Long Enough” | Command Post
Trump’s Pentagon didn’t plan for a long war. The sailors trapped at sea are living with the consequences.
Ben Parker and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) give their takes on the growing crisis aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, where sailors have endured months at sea with poor food and living conditions, disrupted communications, and little clarity about when they will finally come home. Now, there's been several reports that sailors have considered or attempted jumping overboard. And yet, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the situation “completely misrepresented.”
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