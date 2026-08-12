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Bulwark Takes

Dems Avert Disaster in Key Primary Races

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan's avatar
Sam Stein and Lauren Egan
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Join Sam Stein and Lauren Egan for this exclusive, members-only look at the state of primary races ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

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