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Bulwark Takes
Iran Assassination Threat Sparked Trump’s Secret Evacuation
Donald Trump was secretly smuggled out of Turkey last month after U.S.
Donald Trump was secretly smuggled out of Turkey last month after U.S. intelligence reportedly warned of a possible Iranian assassination plot, but the journalists and White House staff traveling on Air Force One were left in the dark. Michael Weiss and former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos give their takes on the extraordinary Secret Service operation…
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