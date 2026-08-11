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Bulwark Takes
Morning Shots: Bizarre Trump Oval Office Event May Upend Childhood Vaccines
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Sam Stein and Andrew Egger went live to cover the GOP’s misleading furor with Tony Fauci’s text messages, Trump appearing to sleep as he peddles vaccine misinformation, the elaborate plan that had Trump stowed away in a catering truck amid a threat from Iran, and the new memo from the White House that shows Trump is scared about about Democrats taking b…
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