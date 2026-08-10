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Bulwark Takes
Trump Is Running Out of Missiles—and Options—In Iran
Andrew Egger and Lt.
Andrew Egger and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) give their takes on Iran’s sweeping new demands, Trump’s response, and why the prospects for a diplomatic deal are fading. They discuss Trump’s shrinking military options, depleted U.S. weapons supplies, and the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz that's left merchant crews trapped at sea for months.
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