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Bulwark Takes
How Much Harm is Hegseth Doing? (w/ Col. Bree Fram)
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Bill Kristol welcomes recently retired Col. Bree Fram to discuss Hegseth's leadership and the damage he's inflicting on the United States Military, as well as her own personal experience being forced out of the military after over 20 years of service.
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