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Bulwark Takes
Tim Absolutely LOVES This New Anti-Rogers Ad
Tim Miller shares highlights from his MS NOW appearance with John Heilemann and Jessica Taylor—Trump’s political struggles, a scorching anti-war ad targeting Mike Rogers, Bill Cassidy’s confirmation vote, and a state-by-state look at the Senate map, from Georgia to Texas to Kansas.
Tim Miller shares highlights from his MS NOW appearance with John Heilemann and Jessica Taylor—Trump's political struggles, a scorching anti-war ad targeting Mike Rogers, Bill Cassidy's confirmation vote, and a state-by-state look at the Senate map, from Georgia to Texas to Kansas.
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