Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview
Bulwark Takes

Tim Absolutely LOVES This New Anti-Rogers Ad

Tim Miller shares highlights from his MS NOW appearance with John Heilemann and Jessica Taylor—Trump’s political struggles, a scorching anti-war ad targeting Mike Rogers, Bill Cassidy’s confirmation vote, and a state-by-state look at the Senate map, from Georgia to Texas to Kansas.

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
∙ Paid
64

Tim Miller shares highlights from his MS NOW appearance with John Heilemann and Jessica Taylor—Trump's political struggles, a scorching anti-war ad targeting Mike Rogers, Bill Cassidy's confirmation vote, and a state-by-state look at the Senate map, from Georgia to Texas to Kansas.

Leave a comment

Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest

Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:

  • Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
  • Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
  • Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.
Join