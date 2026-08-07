Trump Is Bulldozing a National Park for His Border Wall (w/ Isaac Saul)
Tim Miller sits down with Isaac Saul, founder of Tangle, to discuss Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall through and around Big Bend National Park in West Texas.
Tim Miller sits down with Isaac Saul, founder of Tangle, to discuss Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall through and around Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Saul explains why local residents, business owners, sheriffs, and even some Trump-supporting officials are pushing back against the project. Tim and Isaac discuss the environmental damage from construction, the enormous $19.4 billion cost for the new border barriers, and the surprising possibility that new roads and infrastructure could actually make it easier for migrants to navigate the area.
Read more from Isaac’s work at Tangle: https://www.readtangle.com/author/isaac-saul/
Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest
Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:
- Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
- Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
- Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.