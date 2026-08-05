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Bulwark Takes
Trump’s Midterm Nightmare Is Starting Early
Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House to discuss Donald Trump’s declining approval ratings, voter frustration over the economy and the war in Iran, and Democrats’ midterm opportunities.
Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House to discuss Donald Trump’s declining approval ratings, voter frustration over the economy and the war in Iran, and Democrats’ midterm opportunities. They also consider the limits of Republican campaign spending and the party’s response to abuse allegations against Rep. Max Miller.
Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house
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