Paid episode
This Max Miller Story Is Just Gross.
Andrew Egger and Will Sommer give their takes on the stunning new developments surrounding GOP Rep.
Andrew Egger and Will Sommer give their takes on the stunning new developments surrounding GOP Rep. Max Miller. After facing mounting abuse allegations, Miller launched a livestream to defend himself and released a Dropbox full of what he claimed was exculpatory evidence. Instead, his response appears to have intensified scrutiny. Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, Miller's former father-in-law, publicly condemned the congressman, saying he should no longer serve in office. Andrew and Will examine Miller's unusual defense and why Republicans are just now beginning to distance themselves.
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