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Bulwark Takes
Will Catches Fox Lying About Fauci—Again
Will Saletan fact-checks the GOP’s Fauci diary attacks, debunking RFK Jr.’s vaccine claims, Fox News’s selective editing, and conspiracy theories about lab leaks, school closures, and vaccine sabotage—showing why these “gotcha” moments collapse under scrutiny.
Will Saletan fact-checks the GOP's Fauci diary attacks, debunking RFK Jr.'s vaccine claims, Fox News's selective editing, and conspiracy theories about lab leaks, school closures, and vaccine sabotage—showing why these "gotcha" moments collapse under scrutiny.
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