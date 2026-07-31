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Bulwark Takes
Trump’s Obsession Is Tanking Republicans’ Chances
Sarah Matthews joins MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace to break down Trump’s Cabinet meeting, his continued defense of January 6th rioters, and why his obsession with 2020 could hurt Republicans in the midterms.
Sarah Matthews joins MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace to break down Trump’s Cabinet meeting, his continued defense of January 6th rioters, and why his obsession with 2020 could hurt Republicans in the midterms. BBC They also discuss Trump’s falling poll numbers, the chaos inside his administration, and how the Texas Senate race could give Democrats a surprising opportunity.
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