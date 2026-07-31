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Bulwark Takes
Jeff Bezos' Washington Post Is Falling Apart (w/ Max Tani)
The Washington Post is in turmoil once again.
The Washington Post is in turmoil once again. Opinion editor Adam O'Neal is stepping down after just over a year, raising fresh questions about Jeff Bezos' controversial overhaul of the newspaper's opinion section to focus more on "free markets." Will Sommer sits down with Semafor media editor and Mixed Signals co-host Max Tani to break down what O'Neal's departure means, why the Post's conservative pivot has struggled, and whether the paper's expensive push into YouTube and podcasting was doomed from the start.
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