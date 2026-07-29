Top Democratic Fundraiser: There’s No Saving Ken Martin (w/ Rufus Gifford)
The Democratic National Committee is facing growing criticism from within its own ranks—and now one of the party’s most prominent fundraisers is speaking out.
The Democratic National Committee is facing growing criticism from within its own ranks—and now one of the party's most prominent fundraisers is speaking out. Sam Stein sits down with veteran Democratic fundraiser Rufus Gifford to discuss why he believes DNC Chair Ken Martin is failing at the two most important parts of the job: raising money and delivering a clear message. Gifford explains why he thinks the committee is spending too much on long-term party-building while critical Senate and House battlegrounds need every available dollar ahead of the midterms.
Read more from Lauren's reporting on Ken Martin: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/its-gone-from-bad-to-worse-to-perilous-dnc-finance-fundraising-ken-martin-democrats-money
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