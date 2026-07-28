The Government’s Sole Witness Just Sank the Reflecting Pool Case (w/ Ryan Reilly)
The Justice Department’s case against Olympic canoeist David Hearn may have a major problem and it comes from the government’s own witness.
The Justice Department's case against Olympic canoeist David Hearn may have a major problem and it comes from the government's own witness. Sam Stein is joined by NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly to take on new court filings showing the prosecution's key witness reportedly acknowledged the reflecting pool was already damaged before Hearn allegedly touched it. If that's true, can DOJ still prove the felony charge against him? They discuss why the $1,000 damage threshold is so important, what Jeanine Pirro's office has to prove, and why Hearn's attorneys argue the grand jury may have been misled.
Read more from Ryan’s reporting: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/reflecting-pool-case-witness-conceded-damage-olympic-canoeist-davey-he-rcna589510
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