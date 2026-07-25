Bitter, Miserable Trump Whines Through Interminable WHCD Speech
Trump took the stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and delivered one of the most uncomfortable speeches of his political career.
Trump took the stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and delivered one of the most uncomfortable speeches of his political career. Sam Stein and Will Sommer break down the jokes that bombed, the attacks on Kaitlan Collins and other targets that crossed the line from comedy into cruelty, the surreal Wall Street Journal/Epstein moment, and what happened when Trump faced an audience that simply stopped laughing.
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