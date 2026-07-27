Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Bulwark Takes
Mitch McConnell Releases Another “Proof of Life” Photograph
Mitch McConnell says he’s “still working hard” to get back to the Senate, but the only proof of life we’ve gotten is two photos and a statement from his physician.
Mitch McConnell says he's "still working hard" to get back to the Senate, but the only proof of life we've gotten is two photos and a statement from his physician. JVL and Andrew Egger break down why the timeline doesn't add up, why a five-minute call with a reporter could end all the speculation, and why the new photo is sending conspiracy theorists into overdrive.
Join Bulwark+ to unlock the rest
Become a paying member of The Bulwark to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content. A subscription gets you:
- Unlimited access to articles and newsletters including The Triad by JVL and Receipts by Catherine Rampell.
- Ad-free editions of our shows (with transcripts) and member-only shows like The Secret Podcast.
- Plus community chats and commenting features. Your support helps keep our work sustainable and available to those who cannot afford a membership. Cancel anytime.