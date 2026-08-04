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Bulwark Takes
Morning Shots: Justice Department Drops FOUR Additional Reflecting Pool Cases
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to cover the DOJ dropping more Reflecting Pool cases, Senate Republicans advancing Todd Blanche’s vote out of committee, Max Miller defiantly staying in for bid for re-election, and Oman and Iran potentially coming to a deal over the Strait of Hormuz.
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