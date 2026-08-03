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Bulwark Takes
MAGA Mondays: Max Miller is Facing a Right Wing Backlash
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Will Sommer, Sam Stein and Andrew Egger went live to cover the growing calls on the right for GOP Rep. Max Miller to resign, whether Jeanine Pirro will be fired over the botched Reflecting Pool case, Tucker speaking with foreign agents, and the audience collapse among right-wing MAGA media figures.
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