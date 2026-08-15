Republicans Accused of Horrible Things Have a Perfect Excuse: Donald Trump

Will Saletan gives his take on how Republicans accused of serious misconduct have learned to survive scandal. All they have do is follow Donald Trump’s example: never resign, deny everything, attack the accusers, call the investigation “political,” and invoke Trump’s own history as proof that they can stay in the fight. From Duncan Hunter and Matt Gaetz to George Santos, Cory Mills and Max Miller, Will walks through how Trump has become the model for Republican politicians facing allegations, investigations and convictions — with endorsements, pardons and political support often waiting on the other side.

Read more from Will: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/how-to-survive-a-republican-scandal-imitate-trump

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