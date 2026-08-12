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Kandarohe's avatar
Kandarohe
6h

I love that Cory "Mills blamed the accusations on Democratic “lawfare.” “It’s the same thing President Trump faced, where everything was about allegation, accusation, indictment,” said Mills. “But when it came down to it, the proof just wasn’t there.” The proof wasn't there? What do you call being convicted of rape by a judge (adjudicated liable=convicted)? Being convicted of 34 felony counts of fraud?

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JaxGrandad's avatar
JaxGrandad
6h

I see a pattern here.

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