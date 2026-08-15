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Bulwark Takes
James Talarico Just Gave Democrats a Red-State Blueprint
Tim Miller joins Alicia Menendez to discuss widespread calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign, Trump’s continued support for him, Democrats’ affordability message, and efforts to recruit stronger young candidates for down-ballot races nationwide.
Tim Miller joins Alicia Menendez to discuss widespread calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign, Trump’s continued support for him, Democrats’ affordability message, and efforts to recruit stronger young candidates for down-ballot races nationwide.
Watch One the Line with Alicia Menendez on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/on-the-line
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