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Bulwark Takes

Morning Shots Live: Trumpworld Erupts When Reporter Asks About Natalie Harp

A recording from The Bulwark’s live video

Andrew Egger's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Andrew Egger and Benjamin Parker
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Andrew Egger and Ben Parker went live to cover the Republican election deniers in 2020 now running for office, the company that put out a bogus poll on purpose, Trump’s latest threats against an American ally, and the White House response to a question about Natalie Harp.

Read Morning Shots: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/morningshots

The Good Fight Tour: h…

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