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Bulwark Takes
Morning Shots Live: Trumpworld Erupts When Reporter Asks About Natalie Harp
A recording from The Bulwark’s live video
Andrew Egger and Ben Parker went live to cover the Republican election deniers in 2020 now running for office, the company that put out a bogus poll on purpose, Trump’s latest threats against an American ally, and the White House response to a question about Natalie Harp.
Read Morning Shots: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/morningshots
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