BREAKING: McMorrow Drops Out of Michigan Senate Race

Will Saletan and Jonathan Cohn take on the shakeup in Michigan's Senate race: Mallory McMorrow has dropped out, leaving a two-way Democratic primary between establishment favorite Haley Stevens and Bernie-backed progressive Abdul El-Sayed. Was McMorrow pushed? Where do her voters go? And is the man who would be America's first Muslim senator the party's biggest risk—or its best shot at holding a seat Democrats have kept for decades?



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