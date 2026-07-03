Why Tim Miller Loved Mamdani's July 4th Speech

Tim Miller takes on Trump's 327 unreported stock trades made the day before his surprise tariff pause—and why Tim has come around on impeachment. He also breaks down the July 4th speech from Mayor Mamdani that even this ex-Republican appreciated. Plus, Tim appears on Deadline: White House to discuss a new congressional report on how the White House hijacked America's 250th, from the shadow charity Freedom 250 to Park Service workers made to wear "Vichy pins."



Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

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