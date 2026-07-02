Tim’s Theory: Trump Doesn’t Even Care About the Midterms

Tim Miller recaps his appearance with Katy Tur: Trump's vow to give a "really long" July 4th speech in extreme heat, the "threesome" medal moment in North Dakota, and Tim's theory of why Trump has stopped trying to win the midterms—he's chasing statues, arches, and grotesque wealth instead. Plus, an ugly June jobs report.



Watch The Moment with Katy Tur on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports

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