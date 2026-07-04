TMZ Sent Paparazzi After Congress—and DC Loves It

Tim Miller is joined by TMZ DC’s Charlie Cotton and Jacob Wasserman to talk about their unlikely rise on Capitol Hill and why lawmakers keep stopping to talk to them. From Lindsey Graham’s infamous Disney bubble wand to chasing members of Congress through the Capitol, the pair discuss how they’re bringing a fresh approach to political reporting, what surprised them most about Washington, and why asking different questions can reveal a different side of the people in power. They also share behind-the-scenes stories from their first two months covering Congress and what it’s like building relationships with politicians across the political spectrum.

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