Iowa Is Suddenly Competitive

Sarah Longwell and Andrew Egger give their takes on the surprisingly competitive political race in Iowa, where Democratic nominee Rob Sand is trying to build a new kind of populist message: less culture-war confrontation, more competence, accountability, and structural reform. Andrew went to Iowa to attend Sand’s campaign events in rural Iowa, where Rob is blending local concerns like affordability, school funding, abortion restrictions, and agricultural policy into a broader pitch against one-party Republican control. Despite Iowa’s recent GOP dominance, new polling suggests a closer-than-expected race, raising questions about whether Sand’s “nonpartisan populism” can break through in a state that has been trending right for years.



Read more from Andrew's reporting: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/iowa-rob-sand-democratic-governor-nominee-campaign-report-auditor-populism

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