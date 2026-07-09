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BREAKING: Graham Platner Ends Campaign for U.S. Senate

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Catherine Rampell went live to cover the breaking news that Graham Platner has chosen to end his campaign for Senate.

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