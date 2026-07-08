ICE Shot and Killed a Man in Houston

Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo take on the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, shot dead by ICE in the North Houston suburbs. Lorenzo lived in the U.S. for 35 years, built a construction business, and put three sons in college. DHS released a statement nearly identical to the one it issued after Renee Goode's killing—and ICE won't say where the three witnesses in his car are.



Read Adrian's full piece: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/he-lived-here-for-35-years-put-three-kids-in-college-ice-killed-jim-lorenzo-salgado-araujo

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