The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

ICE Shot and Killed a Man in Houston

Sam Stein's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo
Jul 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo take on the killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, shot dead by ICE in the North Houston suburbs. Lorenzo lived in the U.S. for 35 years, built a construction business, and put three sons in college. DHS released a statement nearly identical to the one it issued after Renee Goode's killing—and ICE won't say where the three witnesses in his car are.

Read Adrian's full piece: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/he-lived-here-for-35-years-put-three-kids-in-college-ice-killed-jim-lorenzo-salgado-araujo

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture