MAGA Influencer Blames Antifa for His Own Alleged Sex Crime | The Trio

Sam Stein, Tim Miller and Will Sommer take on the week's weirdest stories: MAGA Manny changes his story on tape—to a puppet. Colorado GOP frontrunner Victor Marx's confessions keep getting darker, and he's still winning. Meghan McCain posts photographic proof that nobody came to her State Fair broadcast. Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier is arraigned in shackles on new felony charges—with Jeanine Pirro's name on the indictment. Plus: the Candace Owens–Ben Shapiro war over the Kirk trial.



Read Will's False Flag newsletter at https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.