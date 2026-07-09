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MAGA Influencer Blames Antifa for His Own Alleged Sex Crime | The Trio

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Tim Miller and Will Sommer take on the week's weirdest stories: MAGA Manny changes his story on tape—to a puppet. Colorado GOP frontrunner Victor Marx's confessions keep getting darker, and he's still winning. Meghan McCain posts photographic proof that nobody came to her State Fair broadcast. Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier is arraigned in shackles on new felony charges—with Jeanine Pirro's name on the indictment. Plus: the Candace Owens–Ben Shapiro war over the Kirk trial.

Read Will's False Flag newsletter at https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

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