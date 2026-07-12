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Could Todd Blanche’s Epstein Exposure Doom His Nomination? (w/ Sarah Longwell) | Bulwark on Sunday

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
William Kristol and Sarah Longwell
Jul 12, 2026
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Bill Kristol and Sarah Longwell take on Todd Blanche’s role in the Epstein cover-up, the Republican senators who could derail his attorney general nomination, and Lindsey Graham’s complicated political legacy.

Watch Home of the Brave's ad about the Todd Blanche confirmation hearing: https://newsletter.ofthebrave.org/p/todd-blanche-is-a-predator-protector

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