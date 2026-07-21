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Morning Shots: Pentagon Hid Extent of Americans Wounded in Iran Attacks

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol and Andrew Egger
Jul 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger went live to cover CNN's reporting that Trump and Elon Musk's cuts through DOGE to the CDC and USAID slowed the response to the cyclosporiasis outbreak, the Pentagon withholding the number of U.S. military injuries from the war with Iran, and why Trump's strategy appears trapped between military escalation and political retreat.

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