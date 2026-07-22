Sen. Slotkin: Trump Is Desperate to Escape His Iran War | Command Post

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker are joined by Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) for her take on the state of the Iran war, U.S. military strategy, and the health of American democracy heading into the midterms. Slotkin, a former CIA analyst with three tours in Iraq, pushes back on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's testimony that the U.S. has neutralized Iran's naval threat in the Strait of Hormuz, arguing Iran retains "veto power" over the critical waterway through drones, mines, and fast boats. Plus, Sen. Slotkin explains how her "Protect Our Polls Act" is designed to block the military from being deployed to polling sites during the midterms without congressional approval.



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