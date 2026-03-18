Former General Gives Brutally Honest Iran War Assessment

In this Command Post edition of Bulwark Takes, Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker break down how Trump’s snub of NATO allies is shaping the Iran conflict, and how even spectacular military success against the Iranian government and military won’t necessarily lead to victory.



Have questions about the Iran war? Send them to commandpost@thebulwark.com and we’ll try to answer them in the next episode!



Read more from Mark's piece here: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/iran-gets-vote-in-this-war-thormuz-trump-hegseth-israel-strategy



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