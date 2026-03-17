Sen. Kennedy Tried to Humiliate This Witness… It Backfired (w/ David Bier)

Tim Miller talks with Cato’s David Bier about his viral clash with Senator John Kennedy—and what the exchange reveals about today’s immigration debate. They discuss the data on immigrants and the economy, the gap between rhetoric and actual policy, mass deportation proposals, visa bans affecting families, and how enforcement tactics are impacting both immigrants and U.S. citizens.



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