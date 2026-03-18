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Support for Israel Has Collapsed Among Young Americans

Sam Stein's avatar
Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Sam Stein and Rachel Janfaza
Mar 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Rachel Janfaza take on a striking shift among young voters: support for Israel has collapsed, with just 13% of Gen Z viewing it positively. Drawing on new polling and a focus group of students, they discuss how anti-Israel sentiment is spreading—and how it’s increasingly bleeding into something more troubling on campuses and online.

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