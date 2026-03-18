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Tim Miller: Gas, Food, Rent—It's All Going Up Again

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Mar 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace to talk about the escalating Iran war, the sudden resignation of Trump official Joe Kent, and the growing split inside MAGA. As competing narratives collide, the panel looks at what’s actually driving the conflict—and why even Trump’s allies are breaking ranks.

They also discuss Trump’s erratic messaging, rising concerns about leadership, and the economic fallout already starting to hit Americans—from higher gas and food prices to a broader slowdown that could get much worse by the fall.

Watch Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

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