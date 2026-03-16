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Laura Loomer Publicly Humiliated Over Racist Statements

From MAGA Mondays with Will and Sam
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Mar 16, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Sommer and Sam Stein are going live to discuss Laura Loomer’s tense event in New Delhi, Tucker Carlson’s new CIA conspiracy theory, and the ugly feud between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin.

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