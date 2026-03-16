Will Sommer and Sam Stein are going live to discuss Laura Loomer’s tense event in New Delhi, Tucker Carlson’s new CIA conspiracy theory, and the ugly feud between Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin.
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Laura Loomer Publicly Humiliated Over Racist Statements
From MAGA Mondays with Will and Sam
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Mar 16, 2026
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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