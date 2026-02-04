It Happened! Pediatric Cancer Bill To Become Law

Sam Stein gives his take on the good news out of Congress. After years of inexplicable delays, political dysfunction, and gut-wrenching defeats, the Give Kids a Chance Act has finally passed and is set to become law. The bipartisan bill will expand pediatric cancer research by allowing the FDA to study combination drug therapies, opening new funding streams, and cutting bureaucratic red tape that has long slowed progress for kids with cancer. Sam walks through how this widely supported legislation was repeatedly sidelined, including Elon Musk’s intervention, Senate procedural roadblocks, and last-minute objections that left families and advocates devastated.

