Trump’s Gross Attack on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins After Epstein Question

Tim Miller and Sam Stein give their takes on Donald Trump’s explosive White House press conference, where he lashed out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, dismissed questions about the Epstein files, and once again showed how comfortable he is attacking female reporters. They explain why Trump’s treatment of Collins was especially revealing, how it fits his long-standing pattern of defending powerful men accused of abuse, and why the press corps’ failure to step in matters more than people realize.



They also break down Speaker Mike Johnson openly casting doubt on the legitimacy of U.S. elections while admitting he has no evidence of fraud. Tim and Sam explain why Johnson’s comments are not a slip or rhetorical excess, but a deliberate signal and why the real threat may come on the back end of the election, through stalling, lawsuits, and refusal to seat members.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.