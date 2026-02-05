Hegseth Threatens to Cut Scouts’ Funding Over “Woke” Policies | Command Post

In this edition of Command Post, Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) joins Ben Parker to break down the surprising clash between the Department of Defense and Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts). Secretary Hegseth is threatening to cut support for Scouting America over DEI policies and integrated troops, but is this really what the Pentagon should be focusing on? Hertling explains why the Scouts’ values like honor, service, and leadership align with military priorities, and why Hegseth’s fight seems out of touch.



We also also viewer questions questions about Iranian drone threats to U.S. carriers, Canadian-American military cooperation & NORAD, and maintaining global alliances despite political turbulence.



Have a question that you'd like us to consider for a future episode of Command Post? Send an email to commandpost@thebulwark.com. Please include your name, how to say it and where you're located.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.