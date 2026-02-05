Steve Bannon Threatens “ICE Surround The Polls” For The Midterms

Tim Miller joins Katy Tur on MS NOW with his take on what the newly released Epstein documents reveal about Jeffrey Epstein, but about how few powerful adults were willing to say no, draw a line, or walk away when it mattered. Tim also responds to Steve Bannon’s threats for ICE to surround the polls ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and what Stephen Miller’s continued influence inside Trump’s orbit says about the current state of Republican politics.



