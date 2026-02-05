The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Steve Bannon Threatens “ICE Surround The Polls” For The Midterms

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Feb 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joins Katy Tur on MS NOW with his take on what the newly released Epstein documents reveal about Jeffrey Epstein, but about how few powerful adults were willing to say no, draw a line, or walk away when it mattered. Tim also responds to Steve Bannon’s threats for ICE to surround the polls ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and what Stephen Miller’s continued influence inside Trump’s orbit says about the current state of Republican politics.

Watch Katy Tur Reports on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/katy-tur-reports

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture