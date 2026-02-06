The Trio Breaks Down the Trad Right’s Freakiest Scandal Yet

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer give their takes on the chaotic scandal surrounding far-right influencer Elijah Schaefer. After disappearing from his online show, Schaefer reemerged with a black eye, paranoid Rumble rants, and a series of increasingly bizarre videos, including wandering through a flooded hotel. The fallout has pulled in secret audio recordings, trad Catholic influencer drama, Milo Yiannopoulos, online feuds, and renewed scrutiny of Schaefer’s self-styled role as a “family values” enforcer on the right as he faces a sex scandal.



Read more from Will's reporting



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.