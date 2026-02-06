The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Trio Breaks Down the Trad Right’s Freakiest Scandal Yet

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer
Feb 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Will Sommer give their takes on the chaotic scandal surrounding far-right influencer Elijah Schaefer. After disappearing from his online show, Schaefer reemerged with a black eye, paranoid Rumble rants, and a series of increasingly bizarre videos, including wandering through a flooded hotel. The fallout has pulled in secret audio recordings, trad Catholic influencer drama, Milo Yiannopoulos, online feuds, and renewed scrutiny of Schaefer’s self-styled role as a “family values” enforcer on the right as he faces a sex scandal.

