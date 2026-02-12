The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
3h

It has to be EXHAUSTING to be MAGA

Reply
Share
4 replies
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
3h

"I have a dick and it works," Schaffer wrote.

What can I say? The man is a poet.

Reply
Share
7 replies
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture