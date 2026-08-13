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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
9m

Looks liked Karoline Leavitt has aged out of her job. She's 28, which is 84 in Epstein years.

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Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester's avatar
Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester
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Normally Trump is use to walking away with his consultancy fee after he messes everything up. That's why you don't want a stupid businessman running your nation. Trump has nobody to run out on but America.

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