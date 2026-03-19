Don Lemon Responds to Being Arrested and Put On Trump’s “Enemies List”

Tim Miller moderated a conversation with Don Lemon at the 2026 New Orleans Book Festival. They talked about Lemon’s arrest and time in custody and the broader crackdown on Trump critics. They also discussed the war in Iran, and the failures of the mainstream media during Trump's second term.

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